Shahid Nadeem to conduct theatre workshop in Italy

Lahore:Pakistani playwright and director will be leaving for Rome later this week to conduct an international workshop for directors from across the world.

The weeklong workshop is being held by the US-based radical theatre organisation, La Mama, at a resort in Umbria, Italy. Eminent theatre directors from US, Iran and Ukraine will also be conducting workshops at Umbria during this summer. Shahid Nadeem said he was honoured to be invited by a prestigious organisation like La MaMa and looked forward to working with a diverse group of directors.