Police, Health Dept sign deal to make hospital functional

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another historic step for the welfare of police employees by signing an agreement between Punjab Police and Health Department.

According to the agreement, District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital would be functional under King Edward Medical University. All the vacant seats of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital will be filled. All machinery and equipment of the hospital will be made functional immediately. The facility of professors and consultants in Police Welfare Hospital, will be available on daily basis.

Moreover, all the major surgeries including eyes, intestines will also be done in the same state of the art hospital. Caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram along with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram laid floral wreaths on the memorial of police martyrs.

IG Punjab and Provincial Health Minister reviewed the medical facilities in the hospital and presided over an important meeting. Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Prof. Dr. Moin, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Shamas, Prof. M Imran, Dr. Nomia Ashraf, CEO Mayo Hospital Dr. Haroon Hamid, MS Dr. Ahsin and other faculty members and SP Headquarters Abdullah Lak were present. The officers concerned gave a briefing to the Dr. Javed Akram and IG Punjab Police.

Moreover, Police Welfare Hospital Gujranwala has been attached to Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Police Welfare Hospital Rawalpindi has been attached to Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital. Dr Javed Akram further said that police welfare will make it easier for the patients coming to the hospitals.

IG Punjab Police expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Minister of Health and other faculty members for the arrival said that for the improvement of Police Welfare Hospitals. He further said that providing a healthy environment to the police employees is one of the basic responsibilities of the Punjab Police.

Prof Dr. Mehmood Ayaz of King Edward Medical University opined that a roadmap has been prepared for the improvement of Police Welfare Hospitals. King Edward Medical University will provide telemedicine facility in Police Welfare Hospitals.