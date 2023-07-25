PUC, Church of Pakistan leaders meet today

LAHORE:A meeting of the leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and the Church of Pakistan will be held here today (Tuesday).

The meeting will announce key decisions on the incidents of desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark. The meeting will also look into the situation developed internationally following the incidents of the desecration of the holy Quran and in view of the efforts for the cause of inter-religious harmony.

The meeting will be attended by Hafiz Muhammad Haiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, President Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marchal and notable Ulema-Mashaykh and leadership of the different religions.

Following the meeting Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and President Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marchal will also address a press conference along with the religious leadership.