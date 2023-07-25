Chairs meeting to ensure supply of agriculture medicines

An important meeting was held at the South Punjab Secretariat, Multan, under the chairmanship of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting focused on reviewing measures to ensure an adequate supply of agriculture medicines and cotton production. Protective strategies to safeguard cotton from insects were also discussed.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that Punjab has witnessed a remarkable increase in the area under cotton cultivation, a record accomplishment after several years, with cotton being cultivated on approximately 5 million acres.

The caretaker chief minister appreciated and congratulated the relentless efforts of farmers, the agriculture department, and the administration for their contributions to expanding the area under cotton cultivation.

The commissioners, deputy commissioners, and related officers were directed to continue their field visits to monitor the situation closely. Secretary Agricultural briefed the chief minister on current situation of cultivation of cotton.

Khalid Khokhar, the President of Pakistan Kisan Etihad, praised the measures taken by the caretaker chief minister for promoting record cotton cultivation. He said that the region witnessed a high-quality cotton crop after 31 years, which was attributed to the efforts of the caretaker chief minister and his team.