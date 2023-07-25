Naqvi orders strict security on Ashura

LAHORE:During a visit to the central control room of the home department at the Civil Secretariat, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive review of the security arrangements for Muharram processions and gatherings throughout the province.

The ACS (Home) provided a detailed briefing on the robust measures in place, including CCTV coverage, dashboard, and media monitoring, all integrated with divisional and district control rooms.

To ensure safety, restrictions on the movement of individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule have been imposed, and intelligence-based operations are conducted province-wide.

The security efforts are reinforced by the deployment of over one lakh policemen and 70,000 volunteers, with additional police forces for the security of 37,000 gatherings during Ashura-e-Muharram.

An additional police force is also deputed to be stationed at mosques, Imambargahs, and other places of worship.

Notably, all majalis and processions being organised in the province have been geo-tagged, and 502 locations have been designated as sensitive areas. A code of conduct has been issued, and any violations would be met with appropriate legal action. The Pakistan Army has been called upon to lend assistance in the security arrangements. The entire monitoring process is enhanced through the vigilant watch of CCTV cameras.

Emphasising the utmost importance of vigilant law enforcement, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that security measures should remain high alert until the conclusion of the processions and majalis. He strongly urged to spare no effort in ensuring peace and harmony during this significant period. Notably, provincial ministers have been assigned the task of monitoring the law and order to facilitate a smooth observance of Muharram.

Caretaker chief minister expressed his commitment to fostering brotherhood and religious harmony during Muharram, reaffirming that all possible measures are being taken to promote a safe and harmonious environment for all citizens.