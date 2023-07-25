CITY PULSE

Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Paul-Mehdi Rizvi and Manizhe Ali. Titled ‘Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Kind of Nature
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muhammad Muzzumil Khan, Niamat Nigar and Yaseen Khan. Titled ‘The Kind of Nature’, the show will run at the gallery until July 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Beyond the Surface
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar Khan, Akram Dost Baloch, Kamran Maqsood, Roha Ahmed and Sabir Ali Talpur. Titled ‘Beyond the Surface’, the show will run at the gallery until July 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Unspoken Stories
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Asad Gulzar, Razin Rubin, Rida Fatima Solangi, Syed Abdullah Ali and Syeda Seerat Zainab. Titled ‘Unspoken Stories’, the show will run at the gallery until July 27. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Police arrested six men for their alleged involvement in attacking a lawyer and setting his car on fire in the Altaf...
Larkana/Jacobabad: To provide relief to families affected by the 2022 floods in Jacobabad district, a ceremony was...
Registrar Cooperative Department Muhammad Hussain Baloch has said that after due process and thorough inquiries,...
The Pakistan Peoples Party has authorised a three-member committee to hold talks for the formation of the caretaker...
The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the home department to justify detention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London ...
HYDERABAD: A national export training programme was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan on...