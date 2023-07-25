Six arrested for attacking lawyer, vandalising office

Police arrested six men for their alleged involvement in attacking a lawyer and setting his car on fire in the Altaf Nagar area of Orangi Town.

According to the initial police report, the incident occurred when a group of unknown persons forcibly entered Advocate Ali Akhtar’s office and went on a rampage, vandalising the office and beating up the lawyer.

During the attack, the suspects also set fire to his car, leaving it completely engulfed in flames. Akhtar said he was in his office when the perpetrators barged in, ransacking the place and causing destruction.

Police claimed that the arrested men were also linked to other criminal activities, including kidnappings for ransom, robberies and rioting. Officials said the suspects had held Akhtar at gunpoint, and snatched his cash and mobile phone before abducting him. They demanded a ransom for his release.

Akhtar filed a complaint with the Manghopir police station, leading to the registration of a case against the perpetrators. The arrested suspects were identified as Kashan, Saad, Danish Alam, Raheel, Ali and Aziz.