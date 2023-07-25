Six arrested for attacking lawyer, vandalising office

Police arrested six men for their alleged involvement in attacking a lawyer and setting his car on fire in the Altaf Nagar area of Orangi Town.
According to the initial police report, the incident occurred when a group of unknown persons forcibly entered Advocate Ali Akhtar’s office and went on a rampage, vandalising the office and beating up the lawyer.
During the attack, the suspects also set fire to his car, leaving it completely engulfed in flames. Akhtar said he was in his office when the perpetrators barged in, ransacking the place and causing destruction.
Police claimed that the arrested men were also linked to other criminal activities, including kidnappings for ransom, robberies and rioting. Officials said the suspects had held Akhtar at gunpoint, and snatched his cash and mobile phone before abducting him. They demanded a ransom for his release.
Akhtar filed a complaint with the Manghopir police station, leading to the registration of a case against the perpetrators. The arrested suspects were identified as Kashan, Saad, Danish Alam, Raheel, Ali and Aziz.
Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by...
Larkana/Jacobabad: To provide relief to families affected by the 2022 floods in Jacobabad district, a ceremony was...
Registrar Cooperative Department Muhammad Hussain Baloch has said that after due process and thorough inquiries,...
The Pakistan Peoples Party has authorised a three-member committee to hold talks for the formation of the caretaker...
The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the home department to justify detention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London ...
HYDERABAD: A national export training programme was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan on...