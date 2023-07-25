‘Former management of Mehran University housing society embezzled funds’

Registrar Cooperative Department Muhammad Hussain Baloch has said that after due process and thorough inquiries, former management of the Mehran University Employees Cooperative Housing Society Jamshoro was found guilty of irregularities, misuse of power and embezzlement of society funds.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that through press conferences and protests, the culprits were not only trying to hide facts but also trying to evade the accountability process.

Baloch added that it was on the record that former management of the housing society was given ample opportunity to ensure corrective measures, including membership rights to residents and transparent execution of development works to facilitate allottees, but they failed miserably to perform their functions as per true spirit of the Cooperative Act/Rules 2020.

After a supersession notification was issued by the cooperative department secretary, a team of the department reached to take the charge of the society office, where former chairman Muhammad Bux Rajpar and former honorary secretary Abdul Qayum Mallah threatened officers of the cooperative department and created a law and order issue with the help of miscreants.

The registrar alleged that Rajpar had illegally shifted the record of the society in sheer violation of the Sindh Cooperative Housing Society Act and the Jamshoro police had been approached to lodge a criminal case against him.

The anti-corruption department was also probing financial embezzlement of the society’s funds , misuse of power and illegal use of amenities plots, Baloch said.