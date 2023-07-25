Sharjeel asks Haleem to fulfil constitutional duty for formation of caretaker govt in Sindh

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has authorised a three-member committee to hold talks for the formation of the caretaker government in the province before the general elections.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this on Monday while speaking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly media corner.

He remarked that the leader of the opposition in Sindh had gone into hiding and urged him to fulfil his constitutional duty of taking part in the process for setting up the caretaker provincial government without fear of any repercussions, both inside and outside the assembly.

He expressed the hope that the decisions for the caretaker setup would be fair and inclusive and they would be taken with the aim of bringing uncontroversial individuals to the forefront.

Memon said the Sindh government had initiated a housing plan for flood victims in Larkana on the instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Under the plan, he explained, ownership rights of the land would be granted to women. The information minister said Bilawal had also expressed his intention to extend the housing programme to other provinces if the PPP formed the next government.

Memon stated that the Sindh government was actively providing houses to the flood victims in the province. Additionally, he highlighted that population growth was a pressing issue for the country, and it required serious and immediate measures.

Responding to questions from journalists, he stated that every political party had the right to nominate its candidate for the prime minister's position, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman also had the full right to exercise this right.

He mentioned that approximately 80 per cent of the GDA members were in contact with the PPP. A neutral setup was necessary for holding transparent elections, he added. In response to a question, he stated that all decisions regarding the caretaker government would be made with the intention of ensuring free and fair elections. The priority of the PPP was to conduct fair elections, and the party would make efforts to include non-controversial individuals in the caretaker setup, Memon added.

To the video statements being frequently released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA and leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Memon said problems could not be resolved solely through video statements.

In response to another question, he stated that land matters were being handled according to government rules. To another question, he expressed the hope that the green revolution would encompass the entire Pakistan. He emphasised the need for enhancing resources, promoting businesses and addressing population control.

On the rising street crime in Karachi, the information minister said the Sindh government had implemented a stringent strategy to tackle street crime equipping the police with modern weapons to combat robbers. He said the administration of the Sindh government was vigilant for floodwater drainage.