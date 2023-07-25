Man, woman shot dead in separate incidents

A man and a woman were killed in firing incidents at houses in the Gulshan-e-Maymar and Landhi areas of the city respectively. Both victims were shot in the head. Meanwhile, the two-day-old body of a police constable’s wife was found in the Malir area.

The firing incident in Gulshan-e-Maymar took place in Noor Muhammad Goth within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. After killing 40-year-old Wali Muhammad, son of Mazar Khan, the suspects fled the scene.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to SHO Bashir Wadu, the deceased man's step-uncle Fida Muhammad came to the house along with an unidentified person and they had a bitter conversation with him during which they opened fire on him.

Similarly, a woman was shot dead at a house in Sherpao Colony in the Quaidabad area. Police and rescue volunteers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

SHO Amin Solangi said the victim had been identified as 45-year-old Naheed, wife of Raja Sajid Mehmood. Her relative told police that she was in another room when she heard gunshots, and when she came out, Naheed was lying on the ground.

Police said the deceased woman had remarried and there was a dispute in the family. Further investigations are under way. Meanwhile, the two-day-old body of a police official's wife was found in a house in the Kala Board area of Malir.

Police said 45-year-old Farah Khan, who was the mother of two daughters and a son, had committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope. Police added that they had to break open the door of the house to seize the body, which was shifted to the JPMC.

The deceased woman’s husband Qadir Ahmad Khan is a police official posted at the Special Branch at the airport police station. The couple’s elder daughter has completed MBBS and the younger one is an engineering student.

The deceased woman’s husband said his wife used to fight with him over petty issues and had also attacked him and the children with a vegetable cutter. He added that two days ago, his wife ran at her daughter with a knife, after which the three children left the house.

He explained that later when he came to the house, his wife also tried to attack him with a knife after which he reported her unruly behaviour at the Saudabad police station. He claimed that he and his children spent two days in the parking area of the airport.

The investigators, however, said the husband’s statement was suspicious. They added that facts would come out when the post-mortem report would be released.