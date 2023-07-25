‘Robber’ killed, another held in encounter

A suspected robber was killed and another was arrested in an injured state after an encounter with police near Jumma Goth in the Malir area on Monday.

Officials said the shoot-out took place after police responded to reports of a robbery in progress. The suspects, 18-year-old Zafar and 27-year-old Noor Hassan, were allegedly looting passers-by when police arrived on the scene.

The situation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, leading to the fatal shooting of Hassan and injuries to Zafar. The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.