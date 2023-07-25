Senators trade barbs over Karachi mayoral election controversy

ISLAMABAD: The controversy over the mayoral election in Karachi echoed in the Senate on Monday as the House met after a gap of over a month with senators exchanging hot words, marring the proceedings.

When Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider presented a motion seeking permission for operations of the Sindh government’s Peoples Bus Service on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway, which is managed by the federal government, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ghani rose to support the PPP senator’s motion but things turned bitter when he claimed that a person who ranked third in the mayoral election race was made the mayor of the mega city.

The chair repeatedly asked Senator Ghani to resume his seat and let PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi speak as the floor was with him, but the JI senator did not sit down.

PPP’s Behramand Tangi and Mehdi disputed the JI senator’s claim and insisted that their party’s candidate was elected in a democratic way as the party had 104 seats and the JI could pocket 84 seats. They alleged that the JI was in the habit of riding on the military rulers to grab the mayoral slot.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Saifullah Abro then also locked horns with PPP senators. However, he also backed them for their demand regarding the operations of the bus service in the mega city. He also called for a probe into the relief operations carried out after the floods in Sindh.

Earlier, speaking on his motion, Haider explained that the bus service on the Lyari Expressway would be a big relief to commuters and already 70 vehicles to be run on solar energy-charged battery had arrived and awaited a green signal from the federal government which would not be spending a single penny on them, and instead would get tax revenue.

Responding to the motion, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan remarked that the JI’s mayors had been made during the dictators’ regimes but now it was democracy and people had showed their confidence in the PPP after seeing its performance.

The minister said the federal government had allowed the bus service but a survey was mandatory because the expressway had been built for light traffic.

Senators Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Kamran Murtaza, Muhammad Akram and others drew the government’s attention towards the recent devastation caused by rains and demand rehabilitation of the victims on a war-footing basis.

They also sought government intervention to prevent a possible armed clash between two tribes in Wadh, a city in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.