Sarfraz offers to coach Pak pacers for free

ISLAMABAD: Maverick former Test fast bowler and pioneer of reverse swing Sarfraz Nawaz has offered his services on honorary basis to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an effort to groom backup talent.

In a letter addressed to the PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf, Sarfraz said he wanted to train young fast bowlers and teach them how to earn international recognition at the earliest.

“I have offered my services to the PCB on honorary basis to train young fast bowlers knocking the doors of international cricket. When I see some of the fast bowlers playing backup cricket, I realized that they can improve manifold, provided they make a few adjustments. I offer my services and time to help them remove their flaws,” Sarfraz said while talking to ‘The News’.

The Melbourne hero, who lives in London these days, is planning to visit Pakistan this week. “I want to spend some time with budding fast bowlers during my stay in Lahore.” Sarfraz added that he has communicated his availability to the PCB Management Committee chairman through a letter.

“I have also written a letter to the PCB Management Committee chairman expressing my willingness and availability during the next one month. Now that I have recovered from the recent surgery, I want to devote some time to the young fast bowlers who require proper coaching at the right age,” he said. Sarfraz has trained many fast bowlers in the past including Shoaib Akhtar and even was seen guiding Imran Khan to learn the art of reverse swing during his early days.

“Bowlers especially those breaking into international cricket or top domestic performers require right coaching at the right age. Instead of falling in wrong hands they need guidance from experienced coaches and that is what I plan to do,” he said.