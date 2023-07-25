Special person Sana thrashes Noor

ISLAMABAD: Special Person Sana Bahadur, who cannot speak or hear, overpowered top ranked Noorul Ain in the first round of Premier Women Squash League at the Mushaf Squash Complex here Monday. Sana showed glimpses of her talent in the first round of the event while coming from behind to beat Noorul Ain 11-13, 11-8, 11-9, 13-11, 11-8.