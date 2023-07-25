Amaan sets another national record

LAHORE: Pakistan’s promising swimmer Mohammad Amaan Siddiqui on Monday set another national record in the 200m freestyle in the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Amaan clocked 1:58.36 in the 200m to break the record of Olympian Syed Haseeb Tariq who had managed 1:58.88 in the 2019 National Games swimming event in Islamabad.

However, despite this performance Amaan failed to advance beyond the heats stage. He finished overall at the 63rd spot out of 72 swimmers.

Two swimmers did not swim. Amaan the other day had also created national record in the 400m freestyle.