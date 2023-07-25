Inconclusive vote prompts political uncertainty in Spain

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival will each begin negotiations late on Monday to try to head off a fresh vote after an inconclusive snap election resulted in a hung parliament.

Defying polls that for months had written him off as defeated, the Socialist premier managed to curb the gains of the right-wing opposition. With all the votes counted, Alberto Nunez Feijoo´s Popular Party (PP) and far-right Vox -- its potential ally -- won a total 169 seats, short of the 176 needed for a governing majority.

Sanchez´s Socialists and radical left Sumar ally secured 153 seats for the left bloc. “Both the right and the left have a very tenuous, and hazardous, path to a majority, and neither is very likely to succeed,” said Federico Santi, analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Leticia Soberon, a 65-year-old psychologist, said she was resigned to the idea that there will be fresh polls. “But I don´t know if these new elections will solve things. There needs to be another type of campaign...not insults but proposals,” she told AFP in central Madrid.

Addressing a crowd of euphoric activists shouting “No pasaran!” -- the famous anti-fascist slogan of Spain´s 1936-1939 civil war meaning “They shall not pass!” -- Sanchez was jubilant. “The backwards-looking bloc that wanted to roll back all the progress we made over the past four years has failed,” said Sanchez, who focused his campaign on the danger of a PP-Vox government.

With their 153 lawmakers, the Socialists and Sumar will need the support of several regional formations such as the left-wing Catalan separatist ERC party or the pro-independence Basque party EH Bildu, seen as the heir of the now-defunct armed separatist group ETA.