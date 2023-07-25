‘Predator’ ex-gynecologist in New York gets 20 years for sex abuse

NEW YORK: A former New York gynecologist accused of assaulting dozens of women, including the wife of a onetime US presidential candidate, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday for sexual abuse.
Robert Hadden, 64, was convicted in January of enticing patients to travel across state lines for examinations in Manhattan where he would sexually assault them. Federal prosecutors called Hadden, who has not worked as a doctor since 2012, “a predator in a white coat.”
Judge Richard Berman handed down the sentence, saying the case was “like no other in my experience in terms of horrendous, beyond extraordinary, depraved sexual assault,” ABC News reported.
After serving his sentence, Hadden will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life, a spokesperson for the prosecution confirmed to AFP.
Hadden, of New Jersey, has been accused of abusing scores of women between the early 1990s and 2012. Among them was Evelyn Yang, wife of tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang who ran for president in 2020 as a Democratic outsider.
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival will each begin negotiations late on Monday to...
LONDON: George Alagiah, the BBC newsreader recognisable to millions worldwide who reported on many of the most...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand´s justice minister resigned on Monday after being charged over a car crash, in a fresh...
KENDARI, Indonesia: At least 15 people were killed and 19 more were missing on Monday after a wooden boat sank off the...
SEOUL: Pyongyang conducted twin missile launches on Monday, ahead of anniversary celebrations that will be watched by...
ALGIERS: Wildfires raging across Algeria during a blistering heatwave have killed at least 34 people and forced mass...