11 dead after school gym roof collapses in China

BEIJING: 11 people died after the roof of a school gym collapsed in northeastern China, state media reported on Monday.

The collapse in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang Province was caused by construction workers illegally placing perlite -- a form of volcanic glass -- on the building´s roof, state news agency Xinhua said.

Heavy rain then led the perlite to expand and increase in weight, causing the roof to collapse, it added. Footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV showed the roof -- made of concrete slabs, according to state media -- gave way in its entirety.

Rescue workers broke through large chunks of concrete and twisted metal in a bid to reach victims, the footage showed. One worker used a pneumatic jackhammer.

“A total of 11 people died in the accident,” state broadcaster CCTV said. An in-depth investigation of the accident was in progress, state media has said, with those in charge of the construction company having been placed in police custody.