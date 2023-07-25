Ukraine claims drone attack in Moscow

MOSCOW: Ukraine on Monday claimed a drone attack in central Moscow, the latest in a series of attacks revealing Russian vulnerabilities, while Kyiv said Russian forces again hit grain facilities near Odesa.

Police wearing masks cordoned off streets near the defence ministry in Moscow where one of the drones crashed, while the second shredded floor-to-ceiling glass walls of an office building in a southern district.

A Ukrainian defence source told AFP the attack -- one day after Kyiv vowed to “retaliate” for a Russian missile strike in the Unesco-protected city of Odesa -- was a “special operation” carried out by Ukraine´s military intelligence.

AFP reporters at the scene of the strike near the ministry on Komsomolsky Prospekt saw a two-storey building whose sloping, metal sheeted roof had been torn up by the impact of the drone´s crash.

“I wasn´t asleep. It was 3:39 am. The house really shook,” Vladimir, who lives nearby told AFP. “It is scandalous that a Ukrainian drone almost flew into the defence ministry,” the 70-year-old who declined to give his last name said while taking pictures at the scene.

In Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said an ammunition depot had been hit and a private house damaged in a separate drone attack. Villages near the depot were being evacuated, he added.