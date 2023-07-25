Israeli PM defends ‘necessary’ judicial reform vote as protests flare

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday defended as “necessary” parliament´s vote for a key clause of the government´s controversial judicial reform package, defying mass protests and international concern.

Netanyahu and his coalition allies approved the bill earlier on Monday following a stormy parliamentary session, which saw opposition lawmakers boycott the decisive vote with some shouting “shame, shame”.

Critics charge the judicial revamp could open the way to more authoritarian government by removing checks and balances on the Israeli executive.

The bill passed with 64 votes in the 120-seat chamber. It aims to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions which the judges deem “unreasonable”.

The premier justified the decision to press ahead with the vote as a “necessary democratic step”. “We passed the amendment on reasonability so that the elected government can carry out policy in line with the decision of the majority of the citizens of the country,” he said in a televised address.

Israel´s traditional bedrock ally Washington has repeatedly raised concern about the political turmoil and described Monday´s vote as “unfortunate”.

Netanyahu´s coalition government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues that the proposed changes are needed to ensure a better balance of power.

The reform package has triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel´s history since it was unveiled by the government in January.

The Histadrut trade union confederation threatened a nationwide strike in response to the parliamentary vote, urging the government to resume negotiations with the opposition.

“Any unilateral progress of the reform will have serious consequences,” Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a statement, adding he would “prepare to declare a general strike if necessary” in the coming days.

A walkout staged by Histadrut in March within hours prompted Netanyahu to halt the legislative process, paving the way for cross-party talks which ultimately collapsed.

Protesters gathered throughout the day outside parliament, where they blew horns, beat drums and waved Israeli flags.

Rallies continued into the evening on Monday in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the country´s commercial hub, while demonstrators blocked intercity highways.

Police used water cannon and mounted officers were deployed against a crowd of demonstrators. The vote took place hours after Netanyahu, 73, returned to the Knesset only a day after undergoing surgery to have a pacemaker fitted.

The White House said US President Joe Biden has “expressed his views that major changes in a democracy, to be enduring, must have as broad a consensus as possible”. “It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority,” a statement said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, just back from a Washington trip, had gone to Netanyahu´s hospital room on Sunday in a last-minute effort to reach a compromise. Herzog, who had tried but failed to broker negotiations after half a year of mass street protests, earlier warned that Israel faced a “national emergency”.