Anarchy reigns

The safety of the people ought to be one of the top priorities of the state. Sadly, this is not the case in Pakistan and particularly in the northern regions of Sindh. Rule of law appears to have collapsed in this area and robberies and kidnappings are rampant. Victims of kidnapping include women and children.

The rulers of the province seem unconcerned and a climate of fear and depression has taken hold among the people. And yet, the authorities appear reluctant to launch an indiscriminate operation against the criminals.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad