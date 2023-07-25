Anarchy reigns

The safety of the people ought to be one of the top priorities of the state. Sadly, this is not the case in Pakistan and particularly in the northern regions of Sindh. Rule of law appears to have collapsed in this area and robberies and kidnappings are rampant. Victims of kidnapping include women and children.
The rulers of the province seem unconcerned and a climate of fear and depression has taken hold among the people. And yet, the authorities appear reluctant to launch an indiscriminate operation against the criminals.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
The government has announced a significant increase in the base power tariff for residential consumers by Rs7.50 per...
The word ‘caretaker’ itself describes that this should be a transitionary setup, to facilitate transfer of power...
Unfortunately, Pakistan has been grappling with numerous crises since its inception. Issues like illiteracy, economic...
I am deeply concerned about the alarming rates of smoking and drug addiction in cities across Pakistan. These...
The Wahi Pandhi road, which connects with District Johi and other areas of Sindh, has been heavily damaged by the...
I must congratulate our players for their victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. They excelled in all aspects of...