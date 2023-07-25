The word ‘caretaker’ itself describes that this should be a transitionary setup, to facilitate transfer of power from one elected government to the other, by facilitating free and fair elections conducted by an independent and powerful election commission. As it is, we have a judiciary embroiled in political controversies and a bureaucracy that lacks the understanding of the significance of the oaths they have taken. Circumstances demand that there should be no more controversies.
Reports that a member of the current government and relative of a former PM is being put forward as the caretaker PM do not bode well. We need a neutral caretaker setup in order to ensure the electoral process is not tainted from the outset.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
