Addiction issues

I am deeply concerned about the alarming rates of smoking and drug addiction in cities across Pakistan. These addictions have devastating consequences for individuals and communities. Smoking continues to be a widespread problem, leading to serious health issues like lung cancer and heart diseases. Illicit drug abuse, too, is on the rise, fuelling crime and social instability. To combat these issues, we need a multifaceted approach. Education and awareness campaigns are vital for highlighting the dangers of smoking and drug abuse. Stronger enforcement of laws is necessary to control the availability and use of tobacco and drugs.
Additionally, investing in rehabilitation centres and support services is crucial for helping addicts recover and reintegrate into society. Prioritizing mental health support is also essential to address underlying psychological issues.
Syed Rehan Shah
Karachi
