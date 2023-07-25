Double win

I must congratulate our players for their victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. They excelled in all aspects of the game and beat a quality side to win the finals. The best part is the entire team chipping in and playing their roles in Pakistan’s victory. I also feel sorry for the Indian team, who played fine cricket throughout the tournament, but dropped the ball against their biggest rivals. In addition to our success on the cricket field, Hamza Khan has made us proud by bringing squash glory back to the country after 37 long years. His victory makes him the first Pakistani World Junior Squash champion since Jansher Khan in 1986. Undoubtedly, this was the best Sunday of 2023 thus far.
Unzila Tahir Huda
Karachi
The government has announced a significant increase in the base power tariff for residential consumers by Rs7.50 per...
The safety of the people ought to be one of the top priorities of the state. Sadly, this is not the case in Pakistan...
The word ‘caretaker’ itself describes that this should be a transitionary setup, to facilitate transfer of power...
Unfortunately, Pakistan has been grappling with numerous crises since its inception. Issues like illiteracy, economic...
I am deeply concerned about the alarming rates of smoking and drug addiction in cities across Pakistan. These...
The Wahi Pandhi road, which connects with District Johi and other areas of Sindh, has been heavily damaged by the...