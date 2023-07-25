Double win

I must congratulate our players for their victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. They excelled in all aspects of the game and beat a quality side to win the finals. The best part is the entire team chipping in and playing their roles in Pakistan’s victory. I also feel sorry for the Indian team, who played fine cricket throughout the tournament, but dropped the ball against their biggest rivals. In addition to our success on the cricket field, Hamza Khan has made us proud by bringing squash glory back to the country after 37 long years. His victory makes him the first Pakistani World Junior Squash champion since Jansher Khan in 1986. Undoubtedly, this was the best Sunday of 2023 thus far.

Unzila Tahir Huda

Karachi