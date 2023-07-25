Moving away

That skilled Pakistanis are continuously looking for opportunities abroad to build a safe and secure future for themselves is old news. But over the years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of skilled Pakistanis leaving the country. In 2022, around 17,976 highly qualified people left Pakistan (the highest-ever number). For this year (2023), reportedly 10,845 skilled workers have left the country for job opportunities abroad – out of a total of 395,166 – until June 2023. This alarming figure shows that most Pakistanis see no future for themselves in this country and prefer to start their lives in a foreign country where their fundamental rights are protected. ‘Brain drain’ is becoming a big problem in the country, and it seems that the government is not interested in resolving it anytime soon. This lack of willingness to work in this regard could also be due to the fact that over the past few years there has been a cynical approach towards out-Pakistan migration as a way to boost the domestic economy through the remittances sent by these workers (to their parents or other relatives here) and bolster the much-needed foreign exchange reserves to cash-strapped Pakistan. Well-off overseas Pakistanis are also seen as potential investors for real-estate schemes here.

There has been a consistent pattern of people opting to leave their homes and start lives elsewhere. The migration patterns slowed down, inevitably, in the Covid years when travel was difficult and fewer could leave the country but has now grown to new levels. More and more young Pakistanis, often with encouragement from their elders, say they believe their future lies outside. This applies, of course, to both skilled and unskilled labour. But even those with skills are sometimes willing to work in lower-skilled jobs or take a lower position in the same field simply to be able to live abroad and receive what benefits this gives them. This proves that it is not the chance to find a better job alone that is driving the brain drain. Factors like a safer and healthier environment, better public facilities, greater political stability and respect for basic rights and an overall higher standard of living also play a role. Furthermore, the prospect of obtaining a better passport, given ours is the fourth worst in the world, is also very attractive. We live in an era of global travel for both work and leisure, and younger professionals are increasingly keen to be able to move around the world more freely. So, any policy seeking to stem the brain drain will need to improve the state’s delivery of public goods, stability and fundamental rights, while also improving Pakistan’s global image and perception.

Efforts to turn things around are complicated as it is hard to envisage how the state can improve its delivery of crucial services or global image without the aid of the very skilled professionals that are leaving Pakistan in droves. This is the key reason why Pakistan needs to develop strategies to keep graduates and middle level workers at home through incentives and by offering a greater variety of jobs with better pays. Public-sector reforms in order to improve education, health, infrastructure and waste management are also essential. A well educated and paid individual would be tempted to leave a city drowning in garbage and seeped in crime – even if it means taking a pay cut. Ensuring stability and law and order thus is necessary. These steps would help ensure people did not board the planes to take them to Europe, the Middle East, North America or elsewhere in the world.