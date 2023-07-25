CBA, IPC partner to promote trade

KARACHI: A digital distribution platform in Pakistan CBA has partnered with International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) to promote bilateral and multilateral trade and investment opportunities between the countries represented by the IPC, a statement said on Monday.
IPC is an international organisation that aims to establish cooperation, synergy, and strategies across parliamentarians from different regions of the world, and works on promotion of trade and development cooperation.
CBA, on the other hand, is a digital distribution platform of the country that aims to promote micro-entrepreneurship and trading opportunities within and outside the country.
The partnership aims to play a supporting role in economic development and promoting social welfare in developing regions.
