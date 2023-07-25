SECP calls for financial innovation

KARACHI: SECP Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi on Monday urged the industry to focus on tech-based financial innovation to serve the underserved and unserved businesses in Pakistan, a statement said.

“Tech-based financial innovation is inevitable for sustainable growth,” the commissioner said. He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the thirteenth edition of the Year Book 2022 of the NBFI and Modaraba Association 2022.

Lodhi highlighted the importance of the NBFI (non-banking financial institution) and Modaraba sectors in Pakistan, stressing that the two have untapped potential and are critical for advancing financial inclusion and Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

The commissioner apprised that SECP is committed to adapting to technological innovations and fostering a culture of innovation in the financial services industry. He informed participants that the fourth cohort of the SECP’s regulatory sandbox, specifically targeting the Islamic Finance segment, aimed to encourage new ideas, products, services, and business models that are not currently addressed in the existing regulatory regime.