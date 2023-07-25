Fintech Swich wins award

KARACHI: Swich, a fintech startup that aims to empower retailers with a range of financial services, has won the Pakistan Innovation Hub Award and a grant of Rs20 million from the Ministry of Planning.

Swich's app allows retailers to accept payments, access loans, buy inventory, and sell insurance and other products to their customers. The company has already registered more than 1,000 retailers on its platform and processed over Rs1 billion rupees in transactions per month.

Shah Aun Hussain, co-founder of Swich, said the award was a validation of the company's vision to digitise Pakistan's economy through the retail segment.