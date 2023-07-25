Gold gains Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,800 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs225,300 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,143 to Rs193,158. Gold rates increased by $3 to $1,965 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.
