MG Pakistan set to introduce two new variants in 2023

KARACHI: MG Pakistan on Monday unveiled a plan to release two new variants of its famous models, MG HS Excite and 2.0 AWD, in 2023 to increase its market presence and meet changing consumer tastes.

The company says its refocusing attention on the sedan sector, which at the moment has a sizable 45 percent market share, as part of its expansion strategy.

General Manager of the Marketing Division Asif Ahmed expressed excitement about the sedan market's potential and disclosed that the MG GT, a 1600 CC Sedan automobile, would be their first sedan model available to Pakistani customers.

With over 15,000 units sold in the previous two and a half years, the MG C-SUVs have enjoyed exceptional success, and MG Pakistan sees an enormous potential in the sedan segment as well as additional C and D SUVs.

Localising high-value parts is essential to MG Motors' goal to increase competitiveness on the home market and investigate potential export opportunities. Due to its greenfield status, the company now relies on imported parts; however, it intends to pursue partnerships with international producers to enable local production of high-tech components, which will further support the development of Pakistan's auto sector.

MG Motors is still optimistic about Pakistan's potential as an automotive market despite the current economic climate.

Asif Ahmed pointed out that the auto sector has consistently displayed a "V" type recovery, which portends a bright and successful market in the near future.

Shanghai Motor International Limited (SMIL), primary stakeholder of MG Pakistan, has stated a long-term commitment to the Pakistani market. The MG plant in Pakistan, the fourth Knock Down (KD) unit worldwide, represents a sizable $100 million investment and reaffirms the company's commitment to the country.

The current yearly production capacity of the MG facility is 25,000 automobiles. However, the monthly output has been capped to 400 cars because of the effects of the economy.

Ahmed emphasised that the locally manufactured MG HS Essence delivers the same construction quality and specs as the MG HS Exclusive CBU, while discussing the differences between locally assembled MG automobiles.

He stated that the company differentiates itself from other regional producers by upholding international standards and specifications for its customers.

“MG is the only company in Pakistan with Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Electric Vehicles (EV) in its lineup,” Ahmed said. He stressed the importance of a stable and long-term robust auto policy with a focus on new energy vehicles for Pakistan's automotive industry.

Regarding the current industry trends and sales volumes, Ahmed attributed the situation to economic turmoil and historic interest rates, resulting in price increases due to PKR devaluation, which has also occurred in the past.

To transform into a vehicle export market, Pakistan must forge global partnerships for the production of high-value and high-tech auto parts. As the country has historically produced low-value auto parts, becoming competitive is essential for entering the export market. The potential for attracting Chinese investment in the Pakistani automobile sector is high, as Chinese companies are increasingly setting up production facilities outside China to export their vehicles.

MG is part of SAIC, the number one Chinese and the sixth-largest global automobile group, which encompasses several well-known automotive brands. With a legacy spanning 99 years as a notable British brand, MG stands as a significant joint venture between SAIC and local partners, with the SMIL holding a 51 percent stake and the local share at 49 percent, indicating their long-term commitment to the Pakistani market.