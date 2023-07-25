Sustainable growth

LAHORE: An open market economy can potentially flourish even with some weak regulatory institutions, but the extent of its success would be limited, and there may be significant challenges and risks involved.

In an open market economy, the forces of supply and demand determine prices, production, and distribution of goods and services, with minimal government intervention. While this system can promote efficiency and innovation, weak regulatory institutions can lead to several issues.

While economies may experience short-term growth in non-liberalized and authoritarian systems, sustained and inclusive economic growth is more likely to be achieved in open market economies with strong regulatory institutions that protect consumers, ensure fair competition, and promote sustainable development.

Weak regulations give rise to market distortions. Without effective regulations, there may be monopolistic practices, unfair competition, or fraudulent activities, leading to market distortions that hinder fair competition and efficient allocation of resources.

Numerous industrial sectors are operating as monopolies by forging cartels and fixing prices, regulating production and dividing regions among their members. Cement and sugar sectors have often been accused of cartelization by the competition commission of Pakistan

Consumer protection issues arise due to weak regulatory oversight exposing consumers to low-quality products, unsafe goods, or deceptive business practices, undermining trust in the market. Inadequate oversight of financial institutions can result in excessive risk-taking and contribute to financial crises. The loan apps scandal is a recent example in this regard. Action was taken when frauds have occurred at large scale.

Environmental degradation in Pakistan is on rise because of weak environmental regulations that have led to unsustainable exploitation of natural resources and pollution. To ensure sustained growth in an open market economy, several major institutions need to be strengthened led by financial regulatory institutions: Robust financial oversight, including well-capitalized banks, strong risk management, and effective supervision, is essential to maintain financial stability.

Effective antitrust and competition policies can prevent the concentration of market power and promote fair competition. Our competition despite being active lacks judicial support to effectively implement its decisions.

Strong consumer protection laws and institutions are necessary to safeguard the interests and rights of consumers. Consumers are regularly exploited and cheated in our country as protection laws are weak.

To promote sustainable growth, environmental regulations must be in place to protect natural resources and address pollution issues.

Our environmental laws are of global standard but implementation by environment regulators is extremely weak.

A transparent and efficient legal system is crucial to enforce contracts, protect property rights, and resolve disputes fairly. Our judicial system is painfully slow.

Pakistan has been ruled by military dictatorships for half of its history. In economies flourishing in non-liberalized and authoritarian regimes, there can be short-term gains in certain situations due to centralized decision-making and less bureaucratic red tape. This is the reason that investment in infrastructure has always been higher under military rule in Pakistan.

The authoritarian governments may prioritize large-scale infrastructure projects and industrialization, leading to visible economic growth in the short term.

Authoritarian regimes moreover implement policies without much opposition, providing a stable environment for certain industries and investors. Economies with significant natural resources may experience growth despite the lack of liberalization, as resource exports can generate substantial revenue.

However, these short-term gains often come with significant drawbacks in the long run as has been experienced in our country.

Authoritarian regimes stifle innovation and creativity due to limited freedom of expression and an environment that discourages dissent.

Weak checks and balances in authoritarian systems can lead to widespread corruption, misallocation of resources, and reduced efficiency.

The lack of checks on environmental regulations may lead to severe environmental degradation in the long term. Authoritarian regimes may neglect social welfare and human rights, leading to growing inequality and social unrest. Our nation is reaping the ills of long authoritarian rules.