KCCI urges government to intervene in banks’ denial to issue LCs

Karachi: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Monday urged the government to intervene in the banks' denial to issue letters of credit (LCs) to commercial and industrial importers of raw materials.

Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, president of the KCCI, said that the banks' denial to issue LCs was "purely against the government's commitments and assurances given from time to time about the smooth issuance of LCs."

Yousuf noted that although some improvement had been seen in recent weeks, the situation was once again "heading towards the same disaster, as not a single LC was being issued by the banks, which was creating severe crises for the business community."

"The government must promptly intervene in this particular issue to save the economy as well as business, particularly exports, from further plunging into further crises," he added.

He pointed out that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had issued clear-cut instructions to commercial banks to facilitate export-oriented sectors in opening LCs for raw materials, machinery, spare parts, and other items.

“However, the banks were not actually obeying these orders, and it seemed that they had been given a free hand, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was also not taking any kind of decisive action against the banks,” Yousuf said. “This was despite the fact that the number of LC-related complaints had been rising with every passing day, and not a single bank was willing to entertain LC cases.”

Yousuf stressed that the importers of essential items, whether commercial or industrial, should be treated equally.

"Industrial importers cannot import everything by themselves," he said. "There are many things which are to be purchased from the market, as the inventory or the consumption does not allow them to import everything on their own."

"Therefore, the import by commercial importers of raw materials for the industries, particularly the export-oriented industries, is critical, so it should not be stopped at any cost."