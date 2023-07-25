Stocks post slim gain ahead of earnings season

Stocks closed higher on Monday, passing the 46,000 points mark at the benchmark index after 15 months, as investors eyed better financial results scheduled to be released this week, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 134.08 points or 0.29 percent to 46,054.81 points against 45,920.73 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 46,195.71 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,872.67 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher ahead of major earning announcements due this week.”

Speculations on the SBP policy announcement on July 31, easing political noise, and surging forex reserves played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 60.14 points or 0.37 percent to 16,455.91 points against 16,395.77 points.

Traded shares decreased by 205 million shares to 299.076 million shares from 504.550 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs8.139 billion from Rs12.012 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.989 trillion from Rs6.963 trillion. Out of 337 companies active in the session, 147 closed in green, 175 in red and 15 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Shuja Qureshi, an analyst at JS Research, said the banking sector led the rally whereas the refinery sector also bounced back to post decent gains. “Going forward, corporate announcements and policy-level developments would keep investor interest alive in selective stocks,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs100 to Rs6,800 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which increased by Rs69 to 989 per share. A significant decline was noted in Al-Abbas Sugar, which fell by Rs29.40 to Rs480.60 per share, followed by Siemens Pak., which decreased by Rs18.19 to Rs701.50 per share.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said PSX passed through yet another checkpoint of 46k points. “On the closing basis, the aforesaid psychological level has been broken after the gap of 15 months (last seen Apr 25, 2022),” he said.

It is pertinent to note that the ongoing bull run has so far added 4,602 points (up over 11 percent) since IMF $3 billion arrangements were announced.

During trading hours, the KSE100 index floated in a band of 324 points (+275 and -49pts), as investors opted to book partial profits in cyclical stocks and further strengthen their positions into banking sector stocks ahead of Monetary Policy (scheduled next week), where street view is scattered from “status quo” to “100bps hike” in the interest rates.

The banking sector continued to remain the preferred sector Monday too, as MCB, UBL and MEBL added 116 points. In addition, COLG and SHEL too contributed positively by adding 34 points.

Pak rupee further lost Rs1.11 (depreciated 0.39pc) versus US dollar to close the business at 287.92 in the interbank trading. Cumulatively, the local currency depreciated by Rs11.46 (down 3.98 percent) since Jul 13, 2023 level of 276.46, the highest level post-IMF stand-by arrangement level.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 35.880 million shares which closed lower by 5 paisas to Rs1.41 per share. It was followed by K-Electric with 32.402 million shares, which closed up by 12 paisas to Rs2.15 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Unity Foods Ltd., Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, Bankislami Pak., Fauji Foods Ltd, Ghani Chemical and Treet Corp.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 276.847 million shares from 104.019 million shares.