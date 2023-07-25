PBC warns against selling profitable SOEs to foreign investors

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a leading business advocacy group, said the country needs an infusion of foreign currency and the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund to boost its economy, but warned against selling the most profitable state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to foreign investors without securing long-term commitments.

Ehsan Malik, the chief executive officer of PBC, said the proposed Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund, which would manage the proceeds from privatisation and other sources, should have necessary legislative support and ensure governance, transparency and accountability.

He said the reported focus on selling the most profitable SOEs to foreign investors overlooked the basic principle that initial inward investment, given Pakistan's risk profile, would over a relatively short time, translate into net outward flow of profit remittances, unless longer term reinvestment commitments were secured upfront.

"Apart from capital investment, prospective investors must bring technology and know-how that can otherwise not be obtained and contribute positively to the balance of trade through higher exports or lower imports," he said.

Malik added that there appeared to be no plans yet for restructuring the loss-making SOEs, which numbered over 200 and needed either restructuring or closure.

He urged the government to share its plans for privatisation, restructuring and closure of SOEs, as well as the measures being taken to ensure the sovereignty and efficiency of the sovereign fund.

Malik also called for liberating the restructuring units from public recruitment rules so that capable people could be hired at prevailing market rates and terms.

“In addition to exemptions from laws on privatisation and procurement on the anvil for the sovereign fund, it is essential to liberate the restructuring units from public recruitment rules so that capable people can be hired at prevailing market rates and terms.” The PBC is a policy advocacy platform that represents 83 of the largest businesses in Pakistan, including multinationals and local companies.