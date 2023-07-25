Oil prices up 2 percent

NEW YORK: Oil prices climbed over 2 percent to a three-month high on Monday on tightening supply, rising U.S. gasoline demand, hopes for Chinese stimulus measures and technical buying.

In addition, traders noted prices gained due to uncertainty in global markets related to Russia's bombing of Ukraine's grain export facilities and multiple missiles apparently launched by North Korea.

The price increase came even though the market expects more interest rate hikes from U.S. and European central banks. Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs and can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

Brent futures rose $1.82, or 2.2 percent, to $82.89 a barrel by 1556 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.96, or 2.5 percent, to $79.03.

That put both benchmarks on track for their highest closes since April 19 and pushed both contracts into technically overbought territory.

In addition, WTI futures were on track to close over the 200-day moving average, which has been a key point of technical resistance since August 2022.

Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, a bank, said a close above the 200-day moving average "generally stops out the (speculative) shorts (and) attracts traders looking for new entry points."