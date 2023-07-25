Rupee continues downtrend

KARACHI: Pakistan currency fell 1.11 rupees or 0.39 percent against the dollar on Monday, continuing a downtrend on a scramble for the greenback by importers since the government removed restrictions on imports, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee dropped for a seventh straight session and ended at 287.92 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 286.81. The domestic currency weakened by 2 rupees to close at 293 to the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the rupee remained under pressure due to the demand for US dollars for import payments and the lack of central bank intervention to halt the rupee's drop as required by the International Monetary Fund.

“Following the State Bank of Pakistan's easing of the import and dividend restrictions, importers, and foreign companies stepped in to purchase dollars. This continues to put downward pressure on the rupee,” said a currency dealer. According to Arif Habib Limited, a local brokerage house, the local currency has fallen by 3.98 percent or 11.46 rupees versus the dollar during the course of the last seven trading sessions.

Analysts said banks are rushing to replenish their nostros and quickly purchasing dollars after the State Bank asked them to handle import payments on their own.

Additionally, certain defense payments that were supposed to be finished by the end of June have already spilled over into July. Analysts expect that the rupee will stabilise in the 286-290 range while the “go slow” on opening new letters of credit is still in effect, particularly as the commitments of the Asian Development Bank and World Bank begin to take shape and China's rollover of $600 million will increase liquidity.