Elders want power supply restored

WANA: The elders of Ganikhel tribe on Monday staged a protest against the alleged faulty electricity lines and asked the authorities to take action against the officials in Upper South Waziristan.

Speaking at the protest rally held outside the Kaniguram Press club, the elders, including Wali Khan Mahsud Ganikhel, Hashmatullah Mahsud Ganikhel and others alleged that the officials of Tribal Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) had not carried out well the power supply projects in upper parts of Kaniguram.

The elders said that Tesco had approved a power transformer, two HT and five LT poles for the area but electricity supply could not be restored due to reasons best known to the officials concerned. They asked the relevant authorities to post honest officials to facilitate the people of Kaniguram and other parts of Upper south Waziristan.