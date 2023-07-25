Qureshi, Asad Umar appear before JIT probing cipher

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former general secretary Asad Umar Monday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the US cipher issue.

The eight-member JIT comprising FIA and other intelligence agencies officials asked Qureshi and Asad Umar questions to clarify the claim of Imran Khan terming the cipher as conspiracy hatched by the US administration.

Responding to a question, Qureshi claimed that no one, including the National Security Committee and the then opposition, deny the issuance of cipher. He said that the cipher was even accepted in the meeting held under the chairmanship of the current prime minister.

Talking to media persons after PTI leaders’ appearance before the JIT, Qureshi said that the cipher was a reality and would remain the undeniable truth. He said that he always responded the questions of investigation team with honesty.

He said that he replied questions for more than one hour and 45 minutes and tried to satisfy the JIT. “I presented my point of view in today’s session which was not related to my party,” adding, “It is a political drama but the cipher was not of sub-normality as it deemed to be.

“The issue of the cipher was taken twice in the meeting of National Security Committee – first conducted in the chair of former PM Imran Khan and the second presided over by the present PM Shahbaz Sharif and accepted in both the meetings,” he added.

The PTI leader said that the status and importance of then cipher was not denied or rejected by the meeting held under Shahbaz Sharif’s supervision, but acknowledged.

He said that Imran Khan desired to conduct independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan but couldn’t be accomplished.