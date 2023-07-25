IHRA probes patient’s death during surgery at private hospital

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority has launched a probe into the death of a patient during a surgery at a private hospital, officials said on Monday.

“On the complaint from son of a 54-year-old patient, who died during a simple orthopedic procedure on July 21, 2023, we have launched an investigation against a private health facility in Islamabad,” an official of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) told The News.

The deceased Muhammad Sajid, an employee of a private company, was taken to a private hospital in sector G-8 of the federal capital for the surgery of his ankle but he breathed his last during the procedure.

His son lodged an FIR with Karachi Company police station against the administration and orthopedic surgeon, who performed the surgery under spinal anesthesia, and later filed a complaint with the healthcare authority, urging it to probe into the matter and determine the actual causes leading to the death.

“We have prepared a preliminary report but we were unable to speak to the doctors who performed the surgery while we could not speak to the owners of the health facility. Our teams would visit the health facility to probe into the matter,” the IHRA official added.