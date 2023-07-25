DRAP to register medicines to ensure availability: officials

ISLAMABAD: Realising sufferings of the patients due to unavailability of essential medicines, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to give ‘out of queue’ registrations to medicines and medical products including heparin and imaging dyes to ensure their availability in the country, officials said on Monday.

They said a list of 200 medicines and medical products have been forwarded to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet to increase their prices as hardship cases as in the present prices as neither the local pharmaceutical companies were manufacturing them nor importers were importing some of the essential medicines, which are not produced locally.

“On the directives from the government, the DRAP has decided to give out of queue registrations to many medical products and medicines which are not available in the country at the moment. These products include essential medicines like heparin, imaging dyes used for angiography and CT scan as well as immunoglobulin for the treatment of cancers and other diseases,” an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told ‘The News’.

An extreme shortage of some essential medicines and medical products is resulting in flooding of counterfeit products which has resulted in deaths of several patients instead of curing them, health experts claimed, saying counterfeit and smuggled products were being supplied to hospitals and pharmacies across Pakistan in the absence of genuine patients.

“Several patients requiring dialysis and other procedures have died across Pakistan due to use of counterfeit and ineffective Heparin injections during the last few months. In the absence of genuine Heparin, counterfeit products were supplied to the hospitals and sold at pharmacies, which caused loss of some critically sick patients instead of curing them,” a senior pharmacist, associated with a leading health facility in Karachi told ‘The News’.

Heparin is a blood thinning agent and anticoagulant, used to treat heart patients and those requiring dialysis but at the moment, it is unavailable across Pakistan due to rupee-dollar disparity. Importers are asking for a higher price, while the government is not ready to increase the price of the essential imported medicine.

Similarly, an imaging dye used in the angiography and CT scans is also unavailable in the country, forcing heart institutions to limit the number of ‘elective angiographies’, interventional cardiologists said, adding that shortage of imaging dyes was causing suffering to heart patients across the country.

“We are facing problems in acquiring imaging dyes and due to that we have reduced the number of elective angiographies. We have approached different vendors for the supply of imaging dyes but they are expressing their inability to supplying the medical product in our required quantity,” a senior interventional cardiologist at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) said.

Pharmacists at some leading healthcare facilities said they are also facing an acute shortage of 10 most important and life-saving drugs, adding that unavailability of these drugs is hampering their efforts to save the lives of critically-ill patients. “We are facing shortage of some life-saving drugs, including Calcium Chloride, Norepinephrine, Protamine, Heparin, Rh(D) immune globulin, Streptokinase, Dactinomycin injection, Sodium Nitroprusside injection, Minocycline tablets and Morphine 30mg capsules,” said Salwa Ahsan, a senior pharmacist associated with a tertiary-care private health facility in Islamabad.

She said when they brought the issue of unavailability of these drugs into the notice of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), they were asked to import them on their own, which was not a sustainable solution.

Vendors supplying imported medicines and medical products claimed that increase in the cost of imported medicines due to devaluation of rupee against dollar was a major hurdle in importing and supplying these products on prices fixed by the DRAP, adding that unless prices of essential medicines are not increased, availability of these products could not be ensured.

Commenting on the shortage of medicines, the DRAP officials said a list of 200 medicines had been forwarded to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet for increasing their prices as hardship cases, adding that if the ECC approved new prices, it would help in ensuring availability of these essential medicines in the country.