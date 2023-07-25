Bail granted to Imran, wife in nikah case

ISLAMABAD: A local court granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the alleged illegal ‘nikah’ case and sought arguments on petitions seeking their acquittal. Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case concerning the marriage of Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi. The petitioner’s lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, objected to Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearance, saying that the case of the accused cannot be heard without his attendance.
He argued that the lawyer could not be changed for the sake of one person. Imran Khan’s junior lawyer said that the power of attorney for Bushra Bibi would also be submitted on the same day.Rizwan Abbasi opposed the request, saying that it could not be filed in the absence of the accused.
Later, Imran Khan appeared before the court and sought a one-time exemption from appearance, which was filed by Bushra Bibi. Her lawyer argued that his client had to appear in the IHC (Islamabad High Court) and then join the investigation in an FIR registered by the Kohsar Police Station. The court instructed the accused to submit surety bonds for the bail and scheduled arguments in the petition seeking their acquittal for July 26.
WANA: The elders of Ganikhel tribe on Monday staged a protest against the alleged faulty electricity lines and asked...
LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yasmin...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former general secretary Asad Umar Monday...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority has launched a probe into the death of a patient during a...
ISLAMABAD: Realising sufferings of the patients due to unavailability of essential medicines, the Drug Regulatory...
KARACHI: All the representative bodies of the journalists during a consultative meeting chaired by Karachi Press Club...