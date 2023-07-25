Bail granted to Imran, wife in nikah case

ISLAMABAD: A local court granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the alleged illegal ‘nikah’ case and sought arguments on petitions seeking their acquittal. Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case concerning the marriage of Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi. The petitioner’s lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, objected to Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearance, saying that the case of the accused cannot be heard without his attendance.

He argued that the lawyer could not be changed for the sake of one person. Imran Khan’s junior lawyer said that the power of attorney for Bushra Bibi would also be submitted on the same day.Rizwan Abbasi opposed the request, saying that it could not be filed in the absence of the accused.

Later, Imran Khan appeared before the court and sought a one-time exemption from appearance, which was filed by Bushra Bibi. Her lawyer argued that his client had to appear in the IHC (Islamabad High Court) and then join the investigation in an FIR registered by the Kohsar Police Station. The court instructed the accused to submit surety bonds for the bail and scheduled arguments in the petition seeking their acquittal for July 26.