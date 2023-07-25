Six tourists drown as car plunges into Gilgit river

GILGIT: Six tourists died on Monday when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Gilgit.

The tourists were coming to Gilgit from Skardu. Their car veered off the road while negotiating a sharp turn and fell into the river flowing alongside the road. The rescue officials pulled out body of one tourist and are trying to find other drowned people.

Due to torrential rains and landslides in the area the Gilgit-Baltistan government has warned the tourists not to undertake any unnecessary travel. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday also declared a rain emergency in Chitral and Dir owing to heavy downpours and landslides in these areas.