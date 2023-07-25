12 die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,007 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,082 were injured. Out of these, 553 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 529 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

The majority (70%) involved motorbikes; therefore, effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of accidents.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 516 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 132 pedestrians, and 446 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 277 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 71 victims.

The details further reveal that 1,082 victims were affected by road traffic accidents, including 857 men and 237 women, while the age group of the victims shows that 244 were under 18 years of age, 559 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 291 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data, 871 motorbikes, 48 auto-rickshaws, 91 motorcars, 22 vans, eight passenger buses, 30 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.