Power breakdown during surgery: Administrative changes made to Services Hospital

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has made administrative changes after the incident of power breakdown during surgery in Services Hospital, Lahore.

Consequent upon the incident of power breakdown in operation theatres of Services Hospital, Lahore, during surgery, as reported on social/mainstream media and subsequent probe conducted in this regard, Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, Professor of Surgery (BS-20)/Principal, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Lahore, was transferred on administrative grounds and was directed to report to SHC&MED, with immediate effect. Prof Dr Zohra Khanum, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (BS-20), King Edward Medical University, Lahore, was allowed to hold additional charge of the posts of Principal, SIMS, Lahore, in addition to her own duties with immediate effect, for a period of three months or until the arrival of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. She was also relieved from the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lahore, forthwith.

Dr Munir Ahmad, Principal Medical Officer (BS-20)/Medical Superintendent, Mayo Hospital Lahore, was transferred and posted as PMO Services Hospital, Lahore, against a vacant post with immediate effect. He was also relieved from the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Lady Aitchison Hospital, Lahore, forthwith. Dr Munir Ahmad has been allowed to hold additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital, Lahore, in addition to his own duties with immediate effect, for a period of three months or until the arrival of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.