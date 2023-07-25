Rain spell to persist: Met office

LAHORE: Moderate but scattered rain was recorded in various City localities here on Monday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The first spell of rain was started in the afternoon and continued for an hour in various City localities. Later, scattered rain was recorded in different time spans. Following the rain, the teams of Wasa and other allied departments came in the field and cleared the rainwater till evening from all the major ponding points and sore points.

Meanwhile, Met officials warned that more heavy rains may cause flooding in local drains of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeast & south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas). They predicted that heavy falls may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Murree and Galliyat. The officials warned that heavy rains may cause water logging in low-lying areas of Sindh (Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad).

The officials said monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the country from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. They said Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 36.3°C and minimum was 27.4°C.

Later, a meeting of Wasa Lahore and TEPA was held on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was called to frame a new action plan to make drainage of rainwater more efficient.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed while Chief Engineer TEPA Iqar Hussain along with his team participated in it.

The meeting discussed unpaved roads, street gratings and greenbelts in the City and decided that a strategy would be prepared for rainwater drainage on 59 central and secondary highways of Lahore.

The meeting decided that TEPA would install grating at 94 ponding points across the City and would also repair the unpaved highways in consultation with Wasa Lahore.