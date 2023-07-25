Plea accepted to declare Imran’s sisters, PTI leaders absconders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court took action on Monday to initiate the process of declaring 21 PTI leaders, including Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, absconders for their failure to cooperate with the investigation in the May 9 cases.

The police informed the court that, despite being aware of their involvement in the cases, the PTI leaders did not comply with the investigation and are currently in hiding.

The police pleaded with the court to declare them absconders.Subsequently, the court, upon considering the police’s request, commenced the process to declare Aleema Khan, Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, Zubair Niazi, Hassaan Niazi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Azam Swati, Andleeb Abbas, Uzma Khan, and others absconders.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of PTI leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary, and former Governor of Punjab, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, as the police had failed to submit the challan against them. The court instructed the police to submit the challan in the next hearing while further extending the judicial remand of the aforementioned PTI leaders.