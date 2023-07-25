Polls in Jan in case of new constituencies: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq Monday said the general election would be held in January if there were new constituencies, as the 2018 election was a painful experience.

Talking to The News, he said if more than five percent votes of any candidate were rejected, there would be re-voting. He said installing CCTV cameras at the polling stations will cost a fortune. “We must move towards improving our system. The caretaker prime minister and cabinet cannot give the election date. The presiding officer will take the signatures of all candidates and issue results. The PO is bound to give results by 2 pm. The votes of any candidate will be counted in front of only one polling agent.” “The cipher narrative was created that damaged the country. The PTI chairman smeared the armed forces. Those behind the 2014 sit-in brought the chairman of PTI into power,” he said. Ayaz said the 2014 continuation of the situation lasted till 2018. Recalling his remarks of trembling legs in the parliament in the wake of post-Pulwama India-Pakistan crisis in 2019, Ayaz Sadiq said during a meeting of a parliamentary committee meeting on the release of the Indian pilot Shah Mahmood Qureshi repeatedly called for ending the meeting. “At that time, Qureshi was very worried and his legs were trembling. My remarks about trembling legs did not pertain to Gen Bajwa. After that, I was made Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. I still stand by what was said then.” Ayaz said the PTI did what India could not do on May 9.

In the Panama case, Ayaz said, only Nawaz Sharif was investigated. “If Nawaz Sharif had not been disqualified, Pakistan would not be suffering the crises it is mired in today. Shehbaz Sharif worked very hard causing his health to deteriorate.” The PMLN leader said there was no discussion about appointing Ishaq Dar as the caretaker prime minister.