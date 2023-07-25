Govt to appoint new ambassadors to China, Russia

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to appoint the country’s permanent representative (PR) to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, as ambassador to China, while Muhammad Khalid Jamali, who is currently ambassador in Prague, would head for Russia.

Moinul Haq, Ambassador in Beijing, attained superannuation in February this year but he was advised to continue till his replacement was announced. Shafqat Ali Khan, who is the ambassador to Russia, completed his tenure early this year and is likely to get an important assignment at the headquarters in Islamabad.

Well-placed sources told The News here Monday that a new Foreign Secretary (FS) and some other important appointments are also in the pipeline. Former ambassador to Turkey Dr Sayrus Sajjad Qazi is a hot favourite for the slot of Foreign Secretary. He is currently Special Secretary in the Foreign Office.

In another development, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr Syed Tauqeer Shah, who was granted an extension in service till December this year, would call it a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quits the office in the second week of August.

The sources said that he would move to the World Bank in Washington to serve as the Executive/Alternate Executive Director at the fiscal organisation for a four-year term, effective from the date he assumes the new assignment.

In another development, the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad will attain superannuation at the end of the week and his replacement is also being discussed in the highest quarters of the government. Asim Ahmad of the Inland Revenue Service is being cited as among the prospective candidates.