Dealers margin on petroleum products raised by Rs1.64 per litre

KARACHI: The government and petroleum dealers on Monday reached an agreement to enhance the dealers’ margin by Rs1.64 per litre on petroleum products. Both sides reached the agreement after hours-long negotiations. Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), made an announcement in this regard.

The government proposed to increase the dealers’ margin by Rs1.64 per litre. The dealers first opposed it as they termed it insufficient in the face of increased cost of their business. However, they later accepted it. The rise in dealers’ margin would be applicable to the consumer price in four phases. It would be raised by Rs.0.41 on every fortnight and full raise of Rs1.64 would be received by the dealers in two months.