NA speaker orders suspension of interior secretary on MPs’ complaints

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the government on Monday to suspend the federal interior secretary and appoint a new official for not paying heed to the issues pointed out by parliamentarians.

“If you are the government, then you should establish your writ; take action and suspend secretary,” he said while directing the defence minister to implement his orders.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah had earlier threatened to boycott the legislative business of the National Assembly against the attitude of senior officials of the interior ministry and delay in the issuance of arms licenses to parliamentarians.

The chairman of a special committee of the house on arms licenses, while speaking on a point of order, said none of the ministry’s officials attended the meeting on Monday.

At the outset, members raised concerns about their personal security in the wake of threats from anti-social elements. They were of the view that the interior ministry was giving a deaf ear to their requests to issue arms licenses.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Federal Education Rana Tanveer Hussain also supported the PPP member. “Only after 15 days, the government’s tenure will end. If this is the attitude of bureaucracy right now, what will happen later,” Kh Asif asked.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said it was not a matter of a few days, rather the members had been facing the same treatment from bureaucracy for the last five years. He said the ministers would also have to mend their ways, saying that they were not sitting in their ministry offices.

The defence minister told the chair that he had talked to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and he was also surprised as to why no official attended the meeting. “We do not know as to why the issue is not being resolved and from where the resistance is coming,” he said.

The chair said he had been told by Ghulam Shah that they kept waiting for the interior ministry officials for three hours, but nobody turned up.

A special committee on arms licenses was constituted by the speaker to look into matters relating to non-issuance of licenses already approved by the interior minister. Several parliamentarians complained about the bureaucracy that it was not listening to their problems and not implementing the decisions of parliament and its committees.

Veteran parliamentarian Khursheed Shah of the PPP, on a point of order, demanded the chair summon federal secretaries concerned at the privilege committee’s meeting and hand them punishment for not implementing directives of a parliament’s committee on sacked employees.

Khursheed said the committee, headed by Senator Qadir Khan Mandokhel, was constituted to reinstate the government employees who were sacked without any justification, but its decisions were not being given any weightage.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami and Shahida Akhtar Ali said no action was taken against the people behind the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal. He demanded immediate severing of diplomatic relations with Denmark and Sweden in protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Dr Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das of PMLN expressed concern over the forcible conversion of Hindu women. “We enjoy complete freedom but this trend must be stopped,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani asked the government to present an immediate report to the House on the Islamia University Bahawalpur issue.